GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,162 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.04. 2,343,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

View Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.