GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 2,047 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,792,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

