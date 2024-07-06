GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 628 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,292. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

