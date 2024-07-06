GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after buying an additional 313,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

