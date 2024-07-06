Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Greif alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

Greif Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GEF stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Greif has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.