Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Hayward alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Hayward Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,428 shares of company stock worth $2,305,278. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.