HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

HOWL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 909,895 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

