HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $648.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 521.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $877,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,976,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

