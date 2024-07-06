HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after buying an additional 146,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 940,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,081 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.