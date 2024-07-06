Head-To-Head Analysis: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) vs. AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy and AltC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and AltC Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $8.70 billion 2.24 $917.00 million $1.42 21.47 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 11.03% 10.57% 2.61% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provides maintenance and repair services of home appliances to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. It serves approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 348 substations with transformer capacity of 79,719 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

