Head to Head Analysis: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.09 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.16 AST SpaceMobile $13.82 million 231.07 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -12.65

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 848.39%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $14.97, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

