Head-To-Head Contrast: Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) versus Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qudian and Binah Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $160.33 million 2.34 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.23 Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.56 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

Qudian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Binah Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.1% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Qudian has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Binah Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -278.52% -3.78% -3.56% Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Binah Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Qudian beats Binah Capital Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

