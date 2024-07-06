Hedera (HBAR) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $74.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00044623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,142,520.4456 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06241953 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $97,458,551.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

