Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.35) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.71% from the company’s previous close.

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.19. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.65).

Insider Transactions at Helios Towers

In other news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). In related news, insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.45), for a total value of £21,620,000 ($27,346,319.25). Also, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £17,404.80 ($22,014.67). Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

