Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

