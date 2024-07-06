ICON Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, ICON has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $140.61 million and $7.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,878,980 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,861,784.8437678 with 1,006,861,552.478196 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13174226 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,310,089.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
