IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Position Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,816. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

