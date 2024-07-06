iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.71 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $123.94 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.33 or 0.99834404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068205 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.67727072 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,025,589.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

