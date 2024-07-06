Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 114 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

LON:IHR opened at GBX 85.10 ($1.08) on Tuesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.90 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.24.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Impact Healthcare REIT

In other news, insider Cedi Frederick acquired 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,630.66). Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

