INCA Investments LLC Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

INCA Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 5.5% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MELI traded up $67.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,658.96. The stock had a trading volume of 354,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,347. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,639.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,607.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

