Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $305,700.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,556,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111,374.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $77,080.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, for a total transaction of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

