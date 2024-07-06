Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $290,290.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 13,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $290,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $69,330.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

