Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells $519,855.41 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38.

HAYW opened at $12.07 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

