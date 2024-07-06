Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $220,633.82 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

