Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $119,560.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $58.51 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pegasystems by 2,166.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 770.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

