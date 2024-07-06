Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $184,122.12 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $35.81 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

