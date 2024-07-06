Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,821,000. Fairfield University boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 163,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,423,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,879,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. 3,156,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $510.10. The company has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.69.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
