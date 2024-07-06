Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.