Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $690,997.47 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $668.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.19 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $621.74 and a 200-day moving average of $629.75.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.