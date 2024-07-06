Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit stock opened at $668.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a 52-week low of $444.19 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

