Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,218 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.6% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $287,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $496.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.25.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.