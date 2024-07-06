IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Reaches $529.52 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $529.52 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001375 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

