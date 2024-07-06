Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRDM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.