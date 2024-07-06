iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 3.70% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $282,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 870,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

