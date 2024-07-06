iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

