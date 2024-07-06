iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

