iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.53 and a 200 day moving average of $512.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

