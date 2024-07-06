iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IVV traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.76. 2,759,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

