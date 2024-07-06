iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $368,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

