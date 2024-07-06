iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,161 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $74,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

