iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Raised by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.99. 32,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

