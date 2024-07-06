iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 941,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 79,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.34. 283,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

