iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.03. 923,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,949. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $303.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

