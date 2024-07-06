iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

