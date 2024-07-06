iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

