iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Decreased by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 535,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,143. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

