iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.02. 269,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,008. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $223.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

