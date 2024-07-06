iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. 359,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,628. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.