iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,047,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 228,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. 2,065,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,837. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.