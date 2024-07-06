iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 218,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,565 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 586,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,334,000.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,418 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

